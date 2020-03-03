“It was extremely challenging,” Coyne-Schofield, 27, a member of the gold-medal-winning U.S. hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, said Friday. “When young girls would look at you and say, `I want to be you,’ I felt like it was hypocritical to look back and agree with them. I don’t want them to be professional hockey players making $7,000, sleeping on air mattresses, and not attending one team practice. That’s not professional. That’s not how it should be. That needs to change.”