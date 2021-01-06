Canada outshot the Americans, 34-21, including 15-1 in the third period. … Knight, a Boston College star who is a Florida Panthers prospect, had a clunker in the Game 1 loss to Russia but rebounded and played superbly the rest of the way, notching a USA-record three shutouts. Former Flyer Brian Boucher and Al Montoya had each notched two shutouts for the Americans in previous WJC tournaments. ... Team USA has won the last four times it has met Canada in the WJC final. ... The U.S. also won titles in 2004, 2010, 2013, and 2017.