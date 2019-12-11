Leave it to FringeArts HQ to do something avant-garde and multimedia-centric with its early-in-the-season seven fishes FEASTmas affair. Poi Dog’s Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca cook up a Hawaiian take on the Italian Christmas Eve tradition, with Polynesian-inflected twists on the usual entrées — miso soup with Poi Dog, ahi poke with Hawaiian seaweed and shoyu, smoked marlin dip and squid lu’au with lomi lomi salmon, and fishcake cake for dessert. To go with it, the Poi Dog pair will show videos and offer personal commentary about Christmas traditions from around the world. Dinner, a show, and specialty cocktails for $100 per person? Sweet.