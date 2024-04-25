A brisk, dry, unoaked Pinot Gris from a sustainable Oregon winery

A to Z Wineworks Pinot Gris, Oregon

$17.99

Advertisement

13.5% alcohol

PLCB Item #8634

Sale price through April 28, regularly $19.99

It is a source of great frustration for winemakers the world over that the best wines are always priced out of reach for most wine lovers. Many prestige wineries make a conscious choice to produce at least some wines that are accessible to a wider audience, typically through a second tier of value-oriented wines alongside their top-ranked offerings. A to Z Wineworks was created to pursue that same goal but did so in a way that combined commerce and conscience to produce sustainable wines that are a win-win-win for the winery, for the wine drinker, and for the vineyard environment too.

A to Z was founded in 2002 by a group of four friends who were all involved in making world class pinot noir — from winemakers to winery owners — who were distressed by the scarcity of affordable Oregon wines. They embarked on the project with a commitment to offering wines of the highest possible quality that delivered the greatest possible value for the dollar without compromising their own values around sustainable farming and ethical business practices. Over the next 20 years, A to Z became one of Oregon’s most reliable sources of affordable, well-made pinot noir, pinot gris, and chardonnay without compromising their values, eventually becoming a certified B Corporation by meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

While all of A to Z’s wines are worth exploring, their brisk, dry, and unoaked pinot gris is a real steal and one that is particularly adept as a food partner. Layered with flavors of tropical fruits like pineapple, orchard fruits like pears, and citrus fruits like tangerines, it delivers plenty of flavor and zingy refreshment in a way that pairs as well with Szechuan noodles or Peruvian ceviche as it does with chicken pot pie or a plate of spaghetti and meatballs.

Also available at:

WineWorks in Marlton, $15.98

www.wineworksonline.com/

Total Wine & More in Wilmington and Claymont, Del., $15.99

www.totalwine.com/

Canal’s in Mount Ephraim, $15.99

mycanals.com/