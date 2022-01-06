Brothers Antonio and Giuliano Presta are behind the polished Adelinas, in its opening week at 8235 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill.

It’s the former Paris Bistro in the Chestnut Hill Hotel.

Chef Minh Dang’s menu mixes old-school Italian and Presta family dishes, such as ossobuco over risotto ($56), cornish hen ($22), and herb-crusted rack of lamb ($50). Pastas, such as gigli Toscani with rabbit ragu, bucatini with guanciale and tomato, and spaghetti alla chitarra, all priced in the teens, are made in-house. The splurge is gnocchi with lobster, ginger, and scallion glaze ($42).

Pay special attention to starters, including zucchini fritters. Antonio Presta said he and his siblings and cousins used to line up to eat them, hot off the stove, in the kitchen of their grandmother Adelina. There’s also her spuma di patate, an incredibly rich gateau filled with a creamy potato layered with prosciutto and fontina.

They’ve maintained the space’s full bar, and have a line of cocktails as well as beers and wines.

The Presta brothers, who grew up in the family’s now-closed Bella Trattoria in Manayunk, run Marzano Ristorante in Jenkintown and the Trios Tomato Pie locations in Elkins Park and Glenside. They also owned the Manayunk restaurant Craft before Hurricane Ida flooded it in September.

They intend to offer entertainment in what was Paris’ jazz room downstairs.

Adelinas, 8235 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.