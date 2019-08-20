Adobe Cafe, which several months ago left its home of 11 years at 1919 E. Passyunk Ave. in South Philadelphia, has cinched a new location.
It’s 800 Fitzwater St., the former homes of Guppy’s Philly, La Casa de tu Madre, Growlers, and Vesuvio’s.
Owner Mariano Herrerias, who also runs the Southwestern cantina’s long-running flagship at 4550 Mitchell St. in Roxborough, says opening is several weeks away, as its liquor license must be reactivated.
He promises the same menu, vibe, and entertainment as it had on East Passyunk.