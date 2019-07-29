Up the flight of stairs, in what had been a lightly trafficked cafe and event space, the design firm Cohere set up a Euro-looking, subway-tiled eatery with counters bearing sandwiches, Roman-style pizza sold by the slice, and other prepared foods; a marble bar with an espresso machine, a selection of wines, refrigerator cases for meats, and the fixins for mozzarella salads; and waiter service. Most of the menu can be prepared from products sold downstairs at retail; there’s a dedicated kitchen with a full crew. (Lunch menu is here, and dinner is here.)