Anything on a bone was stellar, from that rib-eye cut down tableside in wide pink ribbons thick enough to balance sweet cloves of confit garlic atop each fat-laced slice to a bone-in New York strip, which had a leaner chew but just as much savor. I usually avoid filet mignon, but the decision to use grass-fed beef for the 8-ounce cut here (at $41, the least expensive of the grilled steaks) gave its thick flesh some extra complexity to go along with its tenderness. An even better way to maximize filet’s luxurious texture is to order it as a Wellington, a one-pound tenderloin wrapped in a halo of mushroom duxelles, a thin sheet of Serrano ham and buttery puff pastry whose flaky crust is ideal to soak in a drizzle of Bordelaise gravy enriched with bone marrow. It’s a $92 splurge suggested for two, but it’s rich enough for more to share.