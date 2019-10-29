Meet the American persimmon, botanical name Diospyros virginiana or “food of the gods,” and the largest berry in the world. The flavor of these silver dollar-sized fruits is syrupy-sweet and complex, with a thick, jammy texture, almost as if the flesh inside had been concentrated into a caramel. (While they have pumpkin-colored skin like their more commercially available Asian relatives, seedless fuyu and hachiya persimmons, American persimmons are smaller, with a higher sugar content.)