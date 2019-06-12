From cheesesteaks in Camden to salt water taffy in Atlantic City, New Jersey residents and visitors can now walk — and eat — in Anthony Bourdain’s footsteps.
On Friday, state and local officials will formally launch the Anthony Bourdain New Jersey Food Trail, a celebration of the late chef, author, and television host’s visits to the 10 establishments that were featured in Bourdain’s CNN series, Parts Unknown.
The kickoff is Friday at 11 a.m. at James Candy Co. at 1519 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, then continues at 2 p.m. at Donkey’s Place at 1223 Haddon Ave. in Camden, which Bourdain once declared made the best cheesesteak in the area. The events will feature dedication ceremonies and remembrances from representatives of the restaurants visited by Bourdain.
The food trail is the result of legislation proposed a year ago by Assemblyman Paul Moriarty (D., Camden), Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D., Burlington) and Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D., Hudson). The resolution was unanimously approved in January.
The tour also includes stops at Kubel’s in Barnegat Light; Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee; Knife & Fork Inn, Dock’s Oyster House, and Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City; Tony & Ruth Steaks in Camden; Lucille’s Country Cooking in Barnegat, and Frank’s Deli & Restaurant in Asbury Park.
Bourdain grew up in Bergen County and spent summers at the Shore. He got his start in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher at a clam shack in Provincetown, Mass., before eventually becoming head chef in some of the country’s best restaurants.