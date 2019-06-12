The kickoff is Friday at 11 a.m. at James Candy Co. at 1519 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, then continues at 2 p.m. at Donkey’s Place at 1223 Haddon Ave. in Camden, which Bourdain once declared made the best cheesesteak in the area. The events will feature dedication ceremonies and remembrances from representatives of the restaurants visited by Bourdain.