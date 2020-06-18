The Center City Applebee’s has closed after 15 years, but don’t blame the coronavirus.
The bar-restaurant’s 15-year lease was up, said Cathi Chuck, a vice president with Applebee’s franchisee the Rose Group, of Newtown, Bucks County.
Building owner Judith Fellheimer confirmed that she had retained Tony Falcone of MS Fox Real Estate Group to market the property at 215 S. 15th St. Terms were not immediately disclosed.
The Applebee’s opened in 2015, replacing the landmark Bookbinders Seafood House, which closed in 2003.
One could argue that the Applebee’s had been on its way out since 2017, when the space was first listed for lease. That followed by two years the opening of the Cheesecake Factory next door.