If it’s meat your after — and lots of it — ArdmoreQ is your restaurant week go-to. The casual BBQ joint has two $25-dinner deals, the first won’t save as much, but you’ll get a quarter-rack of ribs, ¼ pound of pulled pork, and ¼ pound smoked sausage; the sampler is paired with BBQ-spiced mac and cheese and bacon-laden collard greens. Opt for the three courses and you can choose from appetizers like smoked jumbo wings or pork shank dipped in chipotle sauce, hearty sides, plus a half-pound of any meat. The St. Louis ribs here normally go $14, so they’re the best bargain, but no matter what you choose, you’re bound to leave with leftovers.