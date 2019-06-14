Two local bagel chains are on a roll. I’ve told you about Spread Bagelry’s expansion plans that include Montreal-style bagel locations in Center City, in Bryn Mawr, and on South Street this year.
Now comes Aaron Wagner, whose stable of shops in the last few years has grown from South Street Bagels (613 S. Third St.) to include Chestnut Street Philly Bagels (1705 Chestnut St.), Fitzwater Street Philly Bagels (2001 Fitzwater St.), and Passyunk Avenue Philly Bagels (1742 E. Passyunk Ave.).
The next one will be at 1811 JFK Blvd., a space currently occupied by Square One Coffee, whose last day will be June 28. (SQ1′s Jess Steffy says the company is focused on building the communities it serves at its 13th and Pine Street shop, which marks its fifth anniversary June 14, as well as at its Lancaster flagship.)
Wagner, the fifth generation of the bagel-baking family that owns the Bagel Spot in Cherry Hill, will partner at that location with childhood friend Jonathan Yamini; they’re partners now at Chestnut Street. Wagner said 1811 JFK, poised for a fall opening, will be a larger cafe, with pickle bar.
The move also will come with a rebranding campaign that will unite all shops under the “Philly Bagels” name.
Wagner and Yamini also are looking at a spot in Fishtown.