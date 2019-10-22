Asti is a small city near Milan in northern Italy’s Piedmont region, a cool zone of foothills famous for white truffles — the fragrant fungi that are among the world’s most rare and expensive delicacies. Americans are most familiar with Asti as the home of sweet, frothy sparkling wines made with the moscato grape. But like most of Italy, Piedmont produces mostly dry red wines, and Asti itself has its own separate appellation for reds made with another local vine variety, called barbera.