The Boozy Mutt, a Fairmount dog bar, will be closing after two years in business

Another Philadelphia bar has gone to the dogs.

Fairmount’s pup-friendly pub the Boozy Mutt is closing its doors on Jan. 3 after just over two years in business, co-owners Sam and Allison Mattiola announced via Instagram Monday.

Advertisement

“After much thought, we made the difficult decision to close the Boozy Mutt ... What began as a dream became something truly special because of our community — our guests, our team, and all the good mutts who walked through our doors," read the post, which has been shared over 1,400 times. Nearly every comment is from a dejected dog parent wishing for another round of beer and belly rubs.

The Mattiolas, who are married, opened the Boozy Mutt at 2639 Poplar Street in December 2023, transforming the former rock-and-roll dive the North Star into roughly 7,000 square feet for pooches and their people to roam across two floors and an outdoor patio. The venture was inspired by pandemic era trips to the dog park with Bernadoodle Buba, where the couple would camp out with lawn chairs and a pack of beers to make friends.

At the Mutt, as regulars called it, dogs are allowed to mingle off-leash under the supervision of aptly-named “Rufferees” who monitor and facilitate healthy play. All owners had to register their pet’s vaccinations before gaining access to the space, which includes a self-service dog wash room, outdoor TVs, a summertime-only puppy pool, and a menu of bite-sized “human grade” dog treats.

The bar felt like a version of Cheers for pet parents almost immediately, regulars told The Inquirer, thanks in part to a rotation of events that ranged from weekly quizzos to breed meetups and Pitch-a-friend nights for singles. A monthly membership was $40, while an annual Mutt subscription cost $360.

The bar had upward of 100 regular members, Sam Mattiola said, all of whom will receive prorated refunds in the coming days. “People would tell us that this was their third space, that they go home, they go to work, and they go to the Boozy Mutt,” he said. “We walk away with our heads held high knowing that we achieved our goal of creating a place that made people feel at home.”

» READ MORE: From 2023: A dog walked into a bar. It’s the Boozy Mutt, a new indoor-outdoor spot in Fairmount for people and their pooches.

And yet, the Mattiolas said, running a bar that catered to dogs and their owners in equal measure proved increasingly challenging as the cost of rent, insurance, food, and alcohol continued to increase. While dog-friendly bars and beer gardens have taken off in the South, the concept has had mixed success in Philly: Manayunk dog bar Bark Social closed abruptly last year after its parent company declared bankruptcy. Its replacement, an outpost of the Atlanta-based company Fetch Park, opened in November.

“It’s a pretty overhead intensive business model that we have, and it’s just gotten pretty had to make the math work after the last couple of years,” Sam Mattiola explained. “There was just always something new hitting [us] in the face.”

The Boozy Mutt’s 26 employees were informed of the impending closure before the announcement went public Monday, Allison Mattiola said, and the couple has spent the last three days putting together job recommendations. Neither she or her husband had worked in hospitality prior, and the couple has no immediate plans to revive the business elsewhere.

Where is Fido to go?

Already, the Boozy Mutt’s impending closure has been ruff — pun intended — for Fairmount pet parents.

“It’s a loss for us and a loss for the dogs,” said Sarah Kuwik, whose two-and-half-year pooch Willie “grew up at the Mutt.”

» READ MORE: Fetch Park, a new dog bar, opens in Manayunk

Kuwik started taking what she described as her “50 pound mutt” to the bar almost immediately after it opened. Its given Willie a social life most adults would envy.

Willie goes on dates at the Mutt with his girlfriend Bea, a three-year-old Golden Retriever who clings to him like a magnet. And in June, Willie had a joint WrestleMania-themed birthday party with his best friend Levon, also a mutt with boundless energy.

Kuwik doesn’t know how Willie will handle the news: “He’ll pull us toward [the Boozy Mutt] every time we’re on Poplar [Street] ... it’s going to be very confusing.”

The Boozy Mutt is also what drew Valerie Speare to Fairmount in the first place. Speare put an offer on her current rowhouse a mere four blocks from the bar after grabbing brunch there in between open houses last spring. Now she goes to the Mutt four times a week with her pugs Lily and Winston, who are both deeply playful (and deeply co-dependent).

The Mutt “is exactly the kind of thing I want in a neighborhood,” said Speare, who has lived in the area for a year-and-a-half. “Where else can I go have a mimosa on a Saturday morning and have my dog sitting in my lap?”

For others, the bar has fostered connections that extend beyond puppy playdates. Katherine Ross has lived in Fairmount since 2004, but has seen the neighborhood — and the people in it — with new eyes, thanks to her 4-year-old pug Hoagie.

At the Mutt, Hoagie likes to beg for bites of Old Bay and truffle-coated fries or splash in the puppy pool. Ross, meanwhile, has enjoyed getting to meet her neighbors.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for over 20 years, and to be honest with you, I didn’t know all that many people until I got a dog,” Ross said. “Having a place like the Boozy Mutt brought a lot of friendships together.”

» READ MORE: Throwback: Philly Shih Tzus meet up at Fairmount’s Boozy Mutt