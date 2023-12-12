A dog walked into a bar. It’s the Boozy Mutt, a new indoor-outdoor spot in Fairmount for people and their pooches.

When the pandemic turned their jobs in the health-care industry virtual, Sam and Allison Mattiola did what many others did: They got a dog.

Also at the time, people were starting side businesses after taking stock of their professional lives. The couple’s family, hearing story after story about Buda, their new Bernedoodle, mentioned the new breed of bar-restaurants combining off-leash dog parks, with names like Yard Bar and Dog House Drinkery.

Now just a doggone minute, they thought. This could be a great idea, but dog parks in Philadelphia typically have seasonal limitations. Bark Social, which opened last spring in Manayunk, for example, is open year-round but permits dogs only outdoors.

The Mattiolas worked with the city Health Department on a setup that separates food prep from Fido. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, they will cut the ribbon on the Boozy Mutt, an indoor-outdoor dog park with a full bar and restaurant, at 27th and Poplar Streets in Fairmount.

The building formerly housed the North Star Bar, a gritty bastion of rock-and-roll for 34 years before it closed in 2015. It has been unoccupied since, though one potential tenant had stripped it down to its bare walls and floors in anticipation of a project that went nowhere.

Advertisement

You might say the North Star has gone to the dogs, literally. Dogs may roam virtually all of the place off-leash — in the bar with its TVs and a 3,100-square-foot turfed outdoor dog park on the street level (there’s a dog-wash room, too), as well as in the second-floor dining room and event space. There is even a food menu for them.

Human customers are allowed inside at no charge — same as any restaurant or bar — but all must be 21 or older. The Mattiolas said they intend the Boozy Mutt as a neighborhood restaurant as well as an urban dog destination. This section of Fairmount, a block off Girard Avenue on the edge of Brewerytown, is in the midst of residential development.

“Rufferees” monitor dog play and maintain cleanliness. Owners must clean up after their dogs.

All dogs must be registered with all vaccinations through the Boozy Mutt website before stepping inside. There are several membership options, including daily, monthly, and annual passes. Day passes are $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends, a monthly is $40. Sam Mattioli said they’re discounting the annual memberships from $360 to $260 as part of a “founding pawthers” special; additional dogs are half-price. Monthly and yearly memberships offer access to amenities, including special events, retail offers from the retail shop in the lobby, food/drink specials, and comp dog washes.

The Boozy Mutt’s “mutt menu” of what the Mattiolas call human-grade foods — biscuits, sweet potato tots, beef sliders, coconut chicken nuggies, and pumpkin and egg white quiche, priced at $4 or $6 — is served in bite-size portions for customers to feed to their dogs by hand. No dog dishes are allowed on the floor.

Executive chef Alex Osborne put variety on the people-food menu, under the words bone appetit. Among the selections is a breakfast sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, falafel pita, falafel-encrusted salmon, boneless short ribs (available with tempeh), smash burger, crabcake, two kinds of fries, and cheese curds. Weekend brunch features sourdough French toast, omelets, and fried chicken and “woofles.”

General manager Travis Roupp’s drink list includes cocktails like the Zoomies (with vodka and espresso), the Chi-Wawa (tequila); and the Arnold Pawmer (Absolut Citron vodka, tea, and lemon, served sparkling). There are 12 beers on tap (including Second District’s Black Dog Runs at Night) and a small “whine” list with three on tap. The Doggie Style Citywide gets you a Narragansett or whiskey or tequila shot with a St. Rocco’s dog treat.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.