Paul recalled seeing McConnell — who with his wife, Mary Rowe, was a longtime family friend of the Haleys — when he would come to clean the bar’s draft lines after his dad retired. McConnell would tell him Reds had stopped in and say, “‘Two old boys, we just sit here, have a couple drinks and tell a few lies.’ That’s what they always did, and now they’re hanging together at Dirty Franks,” Paul said, gesturing up at the portraits of Reds and McConnell on the back wall.