A massive, first-ever Dry January bar crawl launches in Philly this weekend

From inventive cocktails at bars to interactive bartender-led classes, it’s easy to be alcohol-free in Philadelphia this month and still leave the house. And now, sober-curious drinkers can hop from one bar to the next in the city’s first-ever Dry January bar crawl.

Together, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and Fishtown District are hosting a massive two-day bar crawl of more than two dozen restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries and hospitality spots offering discounted, specialty zero-proof cocktails. The event spans Saturday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan, 18, allowing participants to explore the two neighborhoods at their own pace. No tickets or check-in are required.

“We are excited to kick-off 2026 with our close friends in Fishtown for a post-holiday reset,” said Sydney Rexroad, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District executive director. “The Dry January Crawl … is a great opportunity to see a different side of creativity from your favorite spots.”

“This is the perfect way to start 2026,” said Marc D. Collazzo, Fishtown District executive director. “Our close connection provides a full, fun wellness experience in the hottest neighborhoods in the city. Come join us to sip, savor and smile.”

Along with a slate of regularly priced non-alcoholic cocktails or specialty beverages, folks can expect each participating establishment to have one or more special happy hour-priced nonalcoholic beverages, ranging from $6 to $10.

Bar1010 is offering strawberry matcha mocktails for $10 , beers and Moscow mules run $6-$8 at Bar Palmina, and smoked mixed berry spritz go forfor $10 at Jerry’s Bar, just to name a few

But remember: “mocktails are what you’ll see mostly on menus — they’re made up of syrups, shrubs, soda, juices and the ABV falls at 0.0," according to Nikki Graziano, owner of Bar Palmina. “Zero-proof cocktails are made with complex nonalcoholic spirits and bitters. They provide the same balance and craft as a regular alcoholic drink and their ABV ranges from 0.0-0.5% ABV.”

“There’s no better or worse, but the distinction is important to note for sensitivities as well as price points,” she said.

Who is participating in the Dry January Bar Crawl

In Northern Liberties:

Amina: 1102 Germantown Avenue, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bar1010: 701 N. 2nd Street, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bourbon and Branch: 705 N. 2nd Street, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. El Camino Real: 1040 N. 2nd Street, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jerry’s Bar: 129 West Laurel Street, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Standard Tap: 901 N. 2nd Street, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 700: 700 N. 2nd Street, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Urban Village Brewing: 1001 N. 2nd Street, noon to 5 p.m. Yards Brewing Co.: 500 Spring Garden, 11:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In Fishtown: