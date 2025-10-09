8 Halloween bars and spooky events in Philly

There’s a slight chill in the air. Crispy yellow leaves on the sidewalk. Ghosts and goblins in every other window.

Add to that creepy clowns and demonic monkeys in City Hall’s beer garden, and Halloween-costumed cocktail parties all over, from Old City to Manayunk.

Advertisement

Spooky season is officially here, and you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all the fun — those mini Hershey bars and Kit Kats are for grown-ups, too. Not to mention the haunted bars serving all the boo-ze.

Here’s where and when to party with spirits and witchy brews around the city.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

The Fallser Club revives its Edgar Allan Poe speakeasy in East Falls from Oct. 9 to 11. Come dressed in Victorian-era cocktail attire (or not) to sip on drinks inspired by Poe stories: the blueberry vodka-based Pale Blue; the Cocktail of Red Death, with Cherry Heering and Benedictine; the Nevermore, with orange blossom vodka and spices; and Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Milk Punch, fusing Kentucky bourbon and French brandy with vanilla cream and milk syrup. Tickets, which include all four drinks, are $55. (Alcohol-free cocktail options available upon request.)

📍3721 Midvale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19129, 🌐 thefallserclub.com/event/the-edgar-allan-poe-speakeasy

East Passyunk Witch Craft Crawl

Bars and restaurants on East Passyunk Avenue will try to put a spell on you with craft beer and food specials on Oct. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. Crawlers can make their way to Cantina Los Caballitos for $8 pumpkin spice and apple cider margaritas, then head to Kouklet for spooky-themed sonhos (sourdough doughnuts) and other pastries. Tickets ($6.66 online, $10 in person) include specials, your choice of a witch hat or light necklace, and a stamp card that puts you in the running to win East Passyunk merch. There will be an afterparty from 9:30 to 11 p.m. at Garage Passyunk.

📍1651 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, and other locations, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com/events/east-passyunk-witch-craft-crawl-2025

Uptown’s Freak Show

Things have turned freaky at Uptown Beer Garden. The Center City venue has adopted a carnival-show vibe complete with creepy killer clowns, demonic and animatronic monkeys, and Netflix’s Stranger Things decor. You can enjoy them or try to ignore them over a round of themed cocktails.

📍1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 uptownbeer.com

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Spotted at the bar on Drury Street: servers dressed in costumes serving spiced rum candy corn martinis, Franken-rita sippers with Don Julio Blanco, and Smirnoff vanilla vodka and orange juice Screamsicle. The bar is decked out in all things Halloween. Don’t forget to wear your costumes on the weekend of Halloween — on Oct. 29, there will be “scare-oke,” a.k.a. costumed karaoke. Costume contests and prizes on both days. Finally, party with McGillin’s Olde Ale House on Halloween night into Nov. 1.

📍1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 mcgillins.com

Nightmare Before Christmas: Spooktacular Movie Mash

Center City’s Craftsman Row Saloon goes ghoulish all month long. Sip on spooky cocktails including the Blood Bag — a rum, grenadine, apple cider, cranberry cocktail — and the Trick or Treat martini: Screwball peanut butter whiskey, chocolate liqueur, Kahlua, espresso, topped with a Reese’s peanut butter cup. Pair your drink of choice (NA options available) with mummy charcuterie board, spooketti and meatballs, sandworm stromboli, and other festive eats.

📍112 S. Eighth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 craftsmanrowsaloon.com

Taqueria Amor

The Manayunk restaurant hosts “Nightmare on Main Street,” featuring sceam-worthy bites and boozy theme drinks all month, through Nov. 2. Summon strange cocktails like the Red Rum, a frozen piña colada (NA version available), or Bride of Chucky — an elderflower-gin sipper with a black salt rim.

📍4410 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 taqueriaamor.com

Red Rum Theatre, Without a Cue Productions and Pops McCann Whiskey

Head to Red Rum Theatre for a month-long Halloween bar showcasing theatrical experiences and cocktail-potion classes. There’s the Hocus Pocus-themed speakeasy, an immersive experience with witches, cocktails, and murder-mystery mayhem from Oct. 3 through Nov. 15. The Rocky Horror Picture Show cocktail experience, inspired by the cult classic, features three themed cocktails (or mocktails), outrageous performances, and interactive games on Oct. 25.

📍601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 redrum.live, 🕑 Various hours.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

Pop by the Hotel Monaco’s rooftop bar and lounge on Oct. 31. Come for the spooky cocktails and stay for the live DJ sets, giveaways, and a costume contest (at 10 p.m.) featuring a grand prize for the best-dressed attendee. Be sure to RSVP to this free event.

📍433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 stratuslounge.com, 🕑 Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.