Howl at the Moon abruptly closes — and an NYC-based venue is looking to move in by fall

After more than a decade in Center City, live music bar and nightclub Howl at the Moon closed abruptly Monday night. By Tuesday morning, a liquor license from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is pending for NYC-based live music venue and bar Cellar Dog.

On Monday, July 1, management for Howl at the Moon and Down Nightclub announced that the live music venue, bar, and nightclub would host its final night before closing for good at its 258 S. 15th Street location, without citing an exact reason for the closure. The Philadelphia location was one of more than 10 across the country, with other locations in Pittsburgh and Boston. Representatives for the new venue, Cellar Dog, expect to open later this fall.

“We want to thank all of the many thousands of people who patronized us week after week along with our loyal staff throughout the years,” management said in an announcement post.

The news brought on an outcry from regulars in comments on the social media announcement post, lamenting the loss of their favorite party spot, remembering the late nights working there, and for some, meeting lifelong friends or spouses.

“Howl was an easy place to meet up with coworkers, to take a group of friends, to start the night out, or to end up after a long night of bar hopping,” said Chris Olley, a Center City resident who’s frequented Howl since 2015. “You’d get a bachelorette party, a 21st birthday, the parents of the 21st birthday, two different free happy hour groups, regular walk-ins paying the cover, people venturing upstairs from the Down nightclub, and people coming in and out throughout the night. It was always a positive atmosphere with great music and the whole place dancing.”

“I’ve been there too many times to count and have made some of my best and worst decisions there. I threw an absolute banger of a birthday party there last year. I got the call offering me my current job there in 2019 and didn’t pay for any of my own drinks that night after that,” he said.

Cellar Dog, a live music venue and bar outfitted with billiards tables, ping pong, and board games in Lower Manhattan, has a pending liquor license for Howl at the Moon’s Center City location, according to the PLCB. This would be Cellar Dog’s second location and first outside of New York. Arthur Backal, owner of Backal Hospitality Group that oversees multiple establishments including Cellar Dog, said Philadelphia was always the next step for the live music bar’s expansion.

“We have a very unique offering because some people can come and just listen to amazing music or enjoy joy all these different activities, from billiards and shuffleboard to board games,” Backal said. “Philadelphia is a great city and we’re very excited.”

Cellar Dog will feature live jazz music and other performances, billiards, ping pong tables, shuffle boards, and various board games.

“We’re not looking to just expand anywhere, we’re looking at Philly and feel it’s good,” Backal said. “We hope to be open in Fall 2024.”

Opening right around the corner from Howl’s closure will be a high-tech darts parlor, Flight Club.

Owners of these local “social competition” bars said these new openings help solidify this trend of party gaming concentrated in Center City, including Five Iron Golf, SPIN Philadelphia, Lucky Strike bowling, and Barcade.

“Howl had a great run,” Olley said. “The staff and event coordinators and the band were really top notch in all of its eras. I’m going to miss having it as a reliable place to go for a fun weekend night out. I already do.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.