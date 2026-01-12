Skip to content

PLCB lottery opens for a chance to buy rare whiskeys, including a Pappy Van Winkle

State liquor license holders and residents 21 and over have till 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 to enter the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s latest "Limited-Release Lottery” of 1,434 bottles of three rare whis

Craig LaBan’s annual list of whiskies to gift for the holidays, photographed at the Philadelphia Inquirer studio on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Philadelphia.
Craig LaBan’s annual list of whiskies to gift for the holidays, photographed at the Philadelphia Inquirer studio on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Philadelphia.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

It’s that time of year again: You could win the rare whiskey lottery, and the deadline for entry is this Friday.

State liquor license holders and residents 21 and over have till 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 to enter the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s latest “Limited-Release Lottery” of 1,434 bottles of three rare whiskeys. As ever the chance is not to win a free bottle, but to buy one of these prized whiskeys. Still, if you’re a collector or serious about whiskey, it’s worth a shot.

There will be separate lotteries for each collection of these limited-release whiskeys and one for the E.H. Taylor bourbon. Opt in for one, two, or all three lotteries. But only one entry per household, per drawing is allowed — duplicative entries will be disqualified.

Individual consumers and licensees entering the lottery must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Entries must include a valid store for delivery of Limited-Release Lottery products.

Here are the prized bottles:

Lottery 1: The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Lottery features 324 bottles (750-milliliter), retailed at $149.99, including:

  1. Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old – nine bottles for individual consumers, three for licensees

  2. Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old – 18 bottles for individual consumers, six for licensees

  3. William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 45 bottles for individual consumers, 15 for licensees

  4. George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 45 bottles for individual consumers, 15 for licensees

  5. Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof – 126 bottles for individual consumers, 42 for licensees

Lottery 2: The Van Winkle Lottery features 1,062 bottles of Kentucky whiskeys, retailed at $129.99 to $449.99, including:

  1. Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old – 32 bottles for individual consumers, 10 for licensees

  2. Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old – 34 bottles for individual consumers, 11 for licensees

  3. Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old – 34 bottles for individual consumers, 11 for licensees

  4. Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old – 118 bottles for individual consumers, 39 for licensees

  5. Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old – 580 bottles for individual consumers, 193 for licensees

Lottery 3: The E.H. Taylor collection features 48 bottles of a limited edition Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight bourbon bottled in bond, retailed for $149.99. There are 36 bottles for individual consumers and 12 for licensees.