PLCB lottery opens for a chance to buy rare whiskeys, including a Pappy Van Winkle

It’s that time of year again: You could win the rare whiskey lottery, and the deadline for entry is this Friday.

State liquor license holders and residents 21 and over have till 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 to enter the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s latest “Limited-Release Lottery” of 1,434 bottles of three rare whiskeys. As ever the chance is not to win a free bottle, but to buy one of these prized whiskeys. Still, if you’re a collector or serious about whiskey, it’s worth a shot.

There will be separate lotteries for each collection of these limited-release whiskeys and one for the E.H. Taylor bourbon. Opt in for one, two, or all three lotteries. But only one entry per household, per drawing is allowed — duplicative entries will be disqualified.

Individual consumers and licensees entering the lottery must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Entries must include a valid store for delivery of Limited-Release Lottery products.

Here are the prized bottles:

Lottery 1: The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Lottery features 324 bottles (750-milliliter), retailed at $149.99, including:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old – nine bottles for individual consumers, three for licensees Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old – 18 bottles for individual consumers, six for licensees William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 45 bottles for individual consumers, 15 for licensees George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 45 bottles for individual consumers, 15 for licensees Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof – 126 bottles for individual consumers, 42 for licensees

Lottery 2: The Van Winkle Lottery features 1,062 bottles of Kentucky whiskeys, retailed at $129.99 to $449.99, including:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old – 32 bottles for individual consumers, 10 for licensees Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old – 34 bottles for individual consumers, 11 for licensees Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old – 34 bottles for individual consumers, 11 for licensees Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old – 118 bottles for individual consumers, 39 for licensees Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old – 580 bottles for individual consumers, 193 for licensees

Lottery 3: The E.H. Taylor collection features 48 bottles of a limited edition Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight bourbon bottled in bond, retailed for $149.99. There are 36 bottles for individual consumers and 12 for licensees.