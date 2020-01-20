Coincidentally, the national Craft Brewers Conference was happening in Philadelphia in a few weeks. “It was a couple thousand dollars," Laura Lacy said. “I bought just a ticket for myself, went the first day, and met a bunch of people from breweries that we admired. Then I called Todd and I said, ‘This is really cool.’ Then he took off work for a couple of days and came to the rest of the conference. Since then, we just followed the steps. We trademarked a name, started looking for financing, started looking for locations. We took a couple of business classes and just started figuring it out.”