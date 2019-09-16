A beer garden with a lovely rooftop view of Center City is in the works at the Free Library of Philadelphia at 1901 Vine St.
Brews & Views, in collaboration with Brûlée Catering, will be set up on the main library’s rooftop terrace.
The first outing will be 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 to 19. It will be reprised Oct. 22 to 24.
Attendees also will have a last opportunity to see the library’s exhibition At These Crossroads in the West Gallery on view until 9 p.m.
The beer garden is free to enter for ages 21 and up with no registration required. Local craft beers, wine, and cocktails will be available for purchase, along with a menu of snacks, including smoked chicken nachos, an Italian sausage sandwich, and a Beyond “meatball” sandwich made with Beyond Beef.