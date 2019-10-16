The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that breweries had been advised that they need not collect sales tax on retail sales, and most did not. But at least one did, and this came to the attention of the state Department of Revenue. Last year, the department said that a 6%-plus sales tax would be enforced. Breweries still didn’t want to pay the tax, which they argued would be about four times more than the sales tax that restaurants, bars and grocery stores pay, because those retailers pay it at wholesale. But their competitors said it wasn’t fair that breweries weren’t collecting any tax on retail sales.