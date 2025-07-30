Where to find juicy, peak-season BLTs and tomato sandwiches in Philly

What makes a really good BLT sandwich? Ask Middle Child’s Matt Cahn and he’ll tell you it’s the heirloom tomatoes oozing with juice.

Cahn’s beloved BLT, available at Middle Child’s Center City and Fishtown locations, is made with tomatoes from Urban Roots Farm. At their peak, the heirlooms are large, plump, sweet, and bursting with juice.

“If you salt one of your tomatoes that you get in a grocery store, the liquid that comes out is kind of clear,” he said. “If you salt [Urban Roots’] tomatoes, you’ll get a bright red liquid — just pure flavor.”

Now that tomato season is officially here, BLTs and tomato sandwiches are popping up on menus across the city. Cahn calls it Philly’s chance to showcase the region’s top summer produce.

In the summer, “corn and tomatoes in the tristate area are out of this world,” he said.

Restaurants are leaning into the season — some even mixing tomatoes into caprese cocktails. Here are some standout spots for BLTs and tomato sandwiches to try while the tomatoes are still at their best.

Where to find BLT sandwiches

Middle Child

At Middle Child in Center City and Fishtown, you’ll find three slices of salted three-quarter-inch thick tomatoes colorfully packed in Merzbacher’s rye bread with four to six slices of bacon, arugula dressed in a salted tomato juice vinaigrette, and Duke’s mayonnaise for $14.50. New this year: a BBLT with burrata and chili tomato jam. (Vegetarians can sub avocado or skip the bacon.) Sandwich availability changes weekly based on farm deliveries. Check Instagram for updates.

📍248 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 267-930-8344, 🌐 middlechildphilly.com

Miles Table

At its South Street location and inside the Bok Building, Miles Table offers a BLT with thick-cut apple wood bacon, lettuce, two slices of quarter-inch beefsteak tomatoes, and half an avocado, all inside multigrain bread with chipotle aioli. The $13 sandwich includes house-made chips and pickles.

📍821 Dudley Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 215-309-3549, 🌐 milestable.com

Sidecar Bar & Grille

In Southwest Center City, Sidecar’s BLT comes with six slices of thick smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes from Hill Creek Farms, shredded iceberg lettuce, salt, pepper, and roasted garlic aioli on honey sesame toast from Baker Street Bread Co. It’s $17.50 with a side of house-made chips.

📍2201 Christian Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-732-3429, 🌐 thesidecarbar.com

Rybrew

Brewerytown sandwich shop Rybrew also offers BLTs year-round. Named the Santa Monica, the sandwich features Giordano’s tomatoes, crunchy lettuce, and crispy bacon. The staff recommends substituting the regular mayonnaise for the house-made chipotle and adding some roasted turkey. The Santa Monica sandwich is $13.75.

📍2600 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 📞 215-763-1984, 🌐 rybrew.com

Where to find tomato sandwiches

River Twice

For a high-end twist, River Twice serves a luxe tomato sandwich featuring thick-sliced heirlooms seasoned with Maldon salt, layered on toasted Mighty Bread brioche slathered with applewood-smoked mayo and topped with Black Diamond golden ossetra caviar and petite basil or shiso leaves. The $50 sandwich is served on gamtae (Korean nori) and available as part of the summer tasting menu.

📍1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 267-457-3698, 🌐 rivertwicerestaurant.com

American Sardine Bar

In Point Breeze, American Sardine Bar throws down a Jersey tomato sandwich for $13 with thick slices of Jersey beefsteak tomatoes and peppery arugula, grilled sourdough slathered with house-made dill aioli. Upgrade the sandwich to a BLT for $4.

📍1800 Federal Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-334-2337, 🌐 americansardinebar.com