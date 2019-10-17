This year’s Dining Guide features more than 120 restaurants from Center City to Kennett Square to Hammonton, N.J., and all points in between. While racking up those miles, Craig ate at countless spots to make sure he wasn’t leaving anything off the list. Pizza, cheesesteaks, hoagies, pasta, Indian food, sushi, tacos — he tried everything he could get his hands on in order to find the very best of these dishes (and 18 other categories of cravings).