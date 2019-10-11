This traditional Roman specialty is one of the ultimate minimalist magic tricks, a pan sauce made à la minute from the emulsion of pasta water with sharp Pecorino cheese and lots of black pepper. It looks creamy, but there’s no cream. It’s pale, but packs an edgy punch. And this once-obscure-to-red-gravy-Philadelphia flavor has suddenly become one of the most popular flavor profiles around. The area’s cacio-e-pepe king is native Gianluca Demontis, the Roman chef-owner behind Melograno (2012 Sansom St.), Fraschetta (816 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr), and L’Anima (1001 S 17th St.), the modern trattoria in Graduate Hospital where he uses the square-cut tonnarelli spaghetti for an ivory sauce that strikes the perfect balance between pasta-clinging richness and the heady tang of sheep’s milk cheese sparked by black pepper. But there are other great cacios to try, such as the $12 plate at Cry Baby Pasta (627 S. Third St.) where Parmesan and fresher Pecorino Toscano are used for a slightly softer flavor profile with snappy, house-extruded spaghetti, or DaMò Pasta Lab (105 S. 12th St.), where the sauce is considerably creamier, but the house-extruded tonnarelli has an impressive bite for a quick-serve concept. You’ll find more upscale versions in South Jersey at Ita 101 (20 S. Main St., Medford) and swanky Cafe 2825 (2825 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City), where it’s made inside the hollow of a wheel of Pecorino that’s rolled up beside your table.