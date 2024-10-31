The best food at the Wells Fargo Center from local chefs Marc Vetri, Jose Garces, and more

While Philadelphia stadiums, like Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field, allow outside food and drinks, the Wells Fargo Center does not.

However, Sixers and Flyers fans have a smorgasbord of food and drink offerings from some of the city’s heaviest hitters.

Advertisement

“We are always looking for ways to bring in local chefs and vendors to collaborate with,” said Anthony Campagna, WFC’s senior executive chef. “Wells Fargo Center is the epicenter for sports, entertainment, and culture here in Philadelphia and we want to make sure we’re highlighting the incredible food scene we have here in the city.”

Campagna and his team work with Philadelphia food icons like Marc Vetri and Jose Garces, as well as regional favorites such as Cheryl’s Southern Style Cuisine from West Chester and Atlantic City’s Formica’s Bakery.

Here’s a look at the standout food and drinks available inside the Wells Fargo Center.

Best food concessions at the Wells Fargo Center

The Coop

Section 107

Serving up fried chicken sandwiches, mashed potatoes, and chicken and waffles, The Coop has quickly become a fan-favorite.

Full-service bars

Sections 104, 107, 116, 205, 206, 212, 216, 219, & 224

While arena drinks can be pricey, Wells Fargo Center’s bars offer mid-range prices compared to other NHL and Philly professional sports teams (Eagles have some of the highest beer prices in the country). Bars are located in almost every section of the arena.

Federal Donuts

Section 102, 207

They may be one of the city’s most creative doughnut makers, but Federal Donuts has acclaimed fried chicken too. Enjoy warm doughnuts and hot fried chicken sandwiches in the arena.

9th Street Italian Sandwiches

Section 104, 117

Relive the Italian Market experience with classic hoagies and hot sandwiches at 9th Street Italian Sandwiches.

Pizzeria Salvy

Section 114

Philly Chef Marc Vetri’s newest Center City addition is Pizzeria Salvy, favorably reviewed by The Inquirer’s Craig LaBan. Now, Vetri is bringing those same cheesesteak and Caprese calzones to WFC this year.

First Line Steaks

Section 110

Cheesesteaks lovers and newbies should look no further than First Line Steaks for their filling with a variety of steak sandwiches, including vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Buena Onda

Section 112

Chef Jose Garces’ taqueria concept has expanded to multiple locations including the Wells Fargo Center, offering Adobo chicken tacos, red chili short rib bowls, and more.

Kosher Grille

Section 121

Hot pastrami sandwiches, Philly soft pretzels, ballpark hotdogs, and more kosher arena classics on offer at Wells Fargo Center’s Kosher Grille.

AC Subs featuring Formica’s Bakery

Section 110, 221

Atlantic City‘s famous Formica’s Bakery provides the hoagie — not sub — rolls for AC Subs' food concession stand at Wells Fargo Center, selling classic Italian hoagies with assorted meats, provolone and veggies and a cheesesteak with shaved rib-eye and Cooper sharp cheese.

Cheryl’s Southern Style Cuisine

Section 107

West Chester‘s Southern food chain found in West Chester and the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park is a brand new addition to South Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center this year, serving up smoked chicken or BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, classic mac and cheese, and more.

Gluten-Free Melissa’s

Section 107

Melissa’s has gluten-free and vegetarian fans covered with a variety of menu items that meets most dietary restrictions.

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Section 104, 116, 204, 210, 216, 222A

No Philadelphia venue is complete without Chickie’s & Pete’s crab fries. Dip those Old Bay-style french fries into the creamy, cheesy goodness at multiple locations throughout the arena.

Patti & Sons Grill

Section 122

Patti & Sons has all the classic arena grub with burgers, fries, hot dogs, pretzels, and popcorn.

Insomnia Cookies

Section 118, 207A

Started by UPenn students, Insomnia Cookies offers such an array of zany cookies that they could have been pulled from the Wonka Chocolate Factory itself.

Carselliano’s Steaks

Section 124

A hub for cheesesteaks inside Wells Fargo Center, this sandwich stand is a passion project of three Aramark food managers, who blended their last names to come up with Carselliano’s: Carney, Casella, and Musciano.

Shake Shack

Section 115

A national chain that delivers a consistently good fast-casual burger. Fans can’t go wrong heading to Shake Shack for milkshakes, burgers, and vegetarian options.

Healthy Melissa’s

Section 209

Melissa’s healthy and green food stand offers salads and wraps, including a new menu item this year, the Tabbouleh wrap — a Levantine salad sandwich with local hothouse tomatoes, mint, and parsley.

Toothsome Milkshakes

Section 220

Decadent creamy milkshakes combine desserts, fruit, candy flavors, and pastries to create the best milkshakes in Wells Fargo Center.

Sweet Spot

Section 204, 216, 222

Consider Sweet Spot, the one-stop-shop for all ice cream needs at Wells Fargo Center.