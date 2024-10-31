The best food at the Wells Fargo Center from local chefs Marc Vetri, Jose Garces, and more
Adobo chicken tacos, decadent milkshakes, Reading Terminal nachos, and other Philly food favorites.
While Philadelphia stadiums, like Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field, allow outside food and drinks, the Wells Fargo Center does not.
However, Sixers and Flyers fans have a smorgasbord of food and drink offerings from some of the city’s heaviest hitters.
“We are always looking for ways to bring in local chefs and vendors to collaborate with,” said Anthony Campagna, WFC’s senior executive chef. “Wells Fargo Center is the epicenter for sports, entertainment, and culture here in Philadelphia and we want to make sure we’re highlighting the incredible food scene we have here in the city.”
Campagna and his team work with Philadelphia food icons like Marc Vetri and Jose Garces, as well as regional favorites such as Cheryl’s Southern Style Cuisine from West Chester and Atlantic City’s Formica’s Bakery.
Here’s a look at the standout food and drinks available inside the Wells Fargo Center.
Best food concessions at the Wells Fargo Center
The Coop
Section 107
Serving up fried chicken sandwiches, mashed potatoes, and chicken and waffles, The Coop has quickly become a fan-favorite.
Full-service bars
Sections 104, 107, 116, 205, 206, 212, 216, 219, & 224
While arena drinks can be pricey, Wells Fargo Center’s bars offer mid-range prices compared to other NHL and Philly professional sports teams (Eagles have some of the highest beer prices in the country). Bars are located in almost every section of the arena.
Federal Donuts
Section 102, 207
They may be one of the city’s most creative doughnut makers, but Federal Donuts has acclaimed fried chicken too. Enjoy warm doughnuts and hot fried chicken sandwiches in the arena.
9th Street Italian Sandwiches
Section 104, 117
Relive the Italian Market experience with classic hoagies and hot sandwiches at 9th Street Italian Sandwiches.
Pizzeria Salvy
Section 114
Philly Chef Marc Vetri’s newest Center City addition is Pizzeria Salvy, favorably reviewed by The Inquirer’s Craig LaBan. Now, Vetri is bringing those same cheesesteak and Caprese calzones to WFC this year.
First Line Steaks
Section 110
Cheesesteaks lovers and newbies should look no further than First Line Steaks for their filling with a variety of steak sandwiches, including vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Buena Onda
Section 112
Chef Jose Garces’ taqueria concept has expanded to multiple locations including the Wells Fargo Center, offering Adobo chicken tacos, red chili short rib bowls, and more.
Kosher Grille
Section 121
Hot pastrami sandwiches, Philly soft pretzels, ballpark hotdogs, and more kosher arena classics on offer at Wells Fargo Center’s Kosher Grille.
AC Subs featuring Formica’s Bakery
Section 110, 221
Atlantic City‘s famous Formica’s Bakery provides the hoagie — not sub — rolls for AC Subs' food concession stand at Wells Fargo Center, selling classic Italian hoagies with assorted meats, provolone and veggies and a cheesesteak with shaved rib-eye and Cooper sharp cheese.
Cheryl’s Southern Style Cuisine
Section 107
West Chester‘s Southern food chain found in West Chester and the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park is a brand new addition to South Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center this year, serving up smoked chicken or BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, classic mac and cheese, and more.
Gluten-Free Melissa’s
Section 107
Melissa’s has gluten-free and vegetarian fans covered with a variety of menu items that meets most dietary restrictions.
Chickie’s & Pete’s
Section 104, 116, 204, 210, 216, 222A
No Philadelphia venue is complete without Chickie’s & Pete’s crab fries. Dip those Old Bay-style french fries into the creamy, cheesy goodness at multiple locations throughout the arena.
Patti & Sons Grill
Section 122
Patti & Sons has all the classic arena grub with burgers, fries, hot dogs, pretzels, and popcorn.
Insomnia Cookies
Section 118, 207A
Started by UPenn students, Insomnia Cookies offers such an array of zany cookies that they could have been pulled from the Wonka Chocolate Factory itself.
Carselliano’s Steaks
Section 124
A hub for cheesesteaks inside Wells Fargo Center, this sandwich stand is a passion project of three Aramark food managers, who blended their last names to come up with Carselliano’s: Carney, Casella, and Musciano.
Shake Shack
Section 115
A national chain that delivers a consistently good fast-casual burger. Fans can’t go wrong heading to Shake Shack for milkshakes, burgers, and vegetarian options.
Healthy Melissa’s
Section 209
Melissa’s healthy and green food stand offers salads and wraps, including a new menu item this year, the Tabbouleh wrap — a Levantine salad sandwich with local hothouse tomatoes, mint, and parsley.
Toothsome Milkshakes
Section 220
Decadent creamy milkshakes combine desserts, fruit, candy flavors, and pastries to create the best milkshakes in Wells Fargo Center.
Sweet Spot
Section 204, 216, 222
Consider Sweet Spot, the one-stop-shop for all ice cream needs at Wells Fargo Center.