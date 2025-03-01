The ultimate guide to ramen and bubble tea in Cherry Hill

In the heart of South Jersey, just beyond the Philadelphia skyline, Cherry Hill is carving out its niche in the local food scene. While in Philadelphia ramen shops are plentiful, Cherry Hill’s more intimate scene is distinguished by its inventive chefs elevating the comfort food.

Think hearty bowls of ramen featuring chewy, thin noodles in broths crafted over hours. Toppings such as crisp bamboo shoots and nori, jammy marinated eggs, and a vibrant array of fresh vegetables add texture and color to each bowl. From national chains with signature toppings to Philly favorites boasting roasted duck offerings, the township delivers a selection worth the drive.

But the journey doesn’t stop there. Many establishments in Cherry Hill complement their ramen with an extensive bubble tea menu. From creamy brown sugar milk teas to vividly hued Thai teas and refreshing fruit blends, these beverages transform a simple meal into a full sensory experience that keeps locals and visitors coming back for more.

Take your pick and embark on a Cherry Hill ramen/bubble tea crawl.

Kyuramen

One of 43 locations nationwide, Kyuramen offers ample seating in a space that’s as eye-catching as its menu. Find a seat in the Instagramable main dining room with an oversized wooden tree structure, a chef’s counter with views into the kitchen, or one of six private booths. Signature dishes include tonkotsu shouyu ramen served with chashu pork or spicy curry ramen with spicy chicken katsu, each bowl served with chewy noodles and a broth simmered for up to 18 hours from 40 pounds of bones. A signature shichimi togarashi — a sauerkraut pepper topping — is available at every table.

You can also can order Kyuramen bowls at TBaar, the bubble tea shop next door. The Brooklyn-based bubble tea shop, with locations in Mayfair and Cherry Hill, serves milk teas and lemonades with boba for bursts of chewy sweetness in each sip. Sip on milk teas swirling with brown sugar or strawberry green tea topped with milk foam. You can also opt for lemonade in mango or strawberry to pair with your ramen.

📍1871 NJ-70 Unit 3, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08003, 📞 609-269-2616, 🌐 kyuramencherryhill.com

Rayaki

North Philadelphians will recognize this ramen shop. One of four locations in the Philly area, the Cherry Hill Rayaki offers a suburban escape for those looking to slurp brothy noodles and munch on sushi rolls. The dining room, adorned with anime art, sets the stage for bowls of spicy miso and black garlic ramen. While most offerings are pork based, non-pork options — veggie, salmon and chicken ramen — are on hand for those who prefer alternatives.

The menu includes a diverse drink selection that includes milk teas, iced teas and fruit punches, with flavors such as taro, mango, avocado, watermelon, and banana enhanced by herbal jelly, aloe, yogurt balls and tapioca boba.

📍404 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08034, 📞 856-520-8629, 🌐 rayaki.com

Umai

Nestled between two dim sum restaurants, Umai serves hefty bowls of ramen in a bright, bustling space where anime posters and cartoons play on the TV. While noodles aren’t made in-house, the broth is prepared fresh over an eight-hour simmer. There’s the spicy miso and tankatso bowls with pork broth, and the ribeye steak with chicken broth, along with a veggie broth for the non-meat eaters. Commemorate your visit and hang a polaroid picture on the decorated wooden tree structure up front.

To help wash it all down, Umai also features a creative tea menu, offering hot or iced fruit teas — such as sweet strawberry lychee, passionfruit jasmine and kumquat lemon — as well as fruit-flavored milk lattes.

📍1473 Brace Rd Ste G, Cherry Hill Township, N.J. 08034, 📞 856-433-8535, 🌐 umairamen.org

Sang Kee Noodle Cafe

As a noodle cafe, Cherry Hill’s Sang Kee knows a thing or two about good noodles. While their specialty are egg noodles, the cafe (part of the Sang Kee footprint) dishes 30 to 50 bowls of ramen a day. Its standout dish, roasted duck ramen, features slippery noodles in a clear pork broth, accented by fresh green vegetables and perfectly roasted duck. The menu also includes a side of string beans topped with minced pork and shrimp for added crunch.

Diverging from the typical ramen shop fare, this cafe offers a drink menu heavy on smoothies, lemonades, slushies, milkshakes, and frappes.

📍1601 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08034, 📞 856-310-2388, 🌐 sangkeenoodlecafe.net