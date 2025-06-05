The best rooftop bars and restaurants in Philadelphia

Nothing says summer in Philly like sipping a cocktail with a skyline view.

While we might not have as many rooftop bars as New York, Philadelphia holds its own with standout sky-high spots — from a sprawling lawn above a West Philly parking garage to one of the city’s most scenic school rooftops.

Here’s our guide to the Philly area’s best rooftop bars and casual restaurants.

Nine stories up, this lounge has prime views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When you’re ready to stop snapping photos, cushy seating awaits along with strong cocktails and small-bite options.

📍1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com, 📷 @assemblyphl

Perched atop the Cambria Hotel, Attico’s open windows and lush greenery offer a breezy vibe with prime views of the Bellevue Hotel. It’s a go-to for rooftop drinks and dinner on Broad Street.

📍219 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 atticorooftop.com, 📷 @atticorooftop

Atop a repurposed school in South Philly, Bok Bar is open to walk-ins and offers views that stretch from New Jersey to West Philly. Throughout its season, the bar is home to dining pop-ups, fitness nights, live performances, and more. For drinks, Bok has a full menu of beer, wine, ciders, and cocktails.

📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 bok-bar.com, 📷 @bok_bar

This taqueria and rooftop bar sits above the Motto by Hilton hotel in Rittenhouse and features a retractable roof, meaning rooftop dining no matter the weather. The drink list centers on tequilas and mezcals, with margaritas, fruity cocktails, beer, and wine rounding things out. The food menu includes tacos, seasonal ceviche, chips and salsa, guacamole, and playful ice pops in flavors like flan.

📍 1830 Ludlow St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 condesaphilly.com/el-techo, 📷 @eltechophilly

Known for its Detroit-style pizza and award-winning burgers, this New York transplant serves its full menu on a multilevel rooftop deck above the Queen Hotel, with 360-degree views of South Philly.

📍632 S. Fifth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 emmysquaredpizza.com, 📷 @emmysquaredpizza

Irwin’s is home to chef Michael Ferreri of the now-shuttered Res Ipsa, bringing signature dishes like eggplant gnocchi and agrodolce chicken to the Bok building. This southern-facing sibling to Bok Bar features an eighth-floor deck strung with lights and overlooking South Philly below Snyder Avenue. Enter at Eighth and Mifflin streets and take the elevator to the top floor.

📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, Philadelphia Pa. 19148, 🌐 irwinsupstairs.com, 📷 @irwinsupstairs

Old City’s largest rooftop restaurant features a covered deck, ideal for rain or shine. The menu includes salads, burgers, entrées, and Neapolitan pizzas, plus a full slate of cocktails, beers, and wines. Reservations are recommended.

📍200 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 revolutionhouse.com, 📷 @revhouse200

Located 11 stories above Hotel Monaco, Stratus Rooftop Lounge is a partly covered rooftop bar that is often home to DJ-led dance parties. Sit on a plush couch and order one of their cocktails, or splurge on bottle service. Just be sure to follow the dress code.

📍433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 stratuslounge.com, 📷 @stratuslounge

The 1.2-acre lawn atop Cira Green’s parking garage — along 30th Street between Chestnut and Walnut — is one of the city’s standout outdoor spaces, offering sandwiches, salads, drinks, and sweeping skyline views. It sits 12 stories above ground; take the elevator to the top for this free, no-reservation-needed spot.

📍129 S. 30th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 sunsetsocialphl.com, 📷 @sunsetsocialphl

Tucked among the rooftops of Center City, this longtime favorite has two outdoor decks, retro indoor seating, and menu staples like lobster mac and cheese and shoestring fries.

📍1801 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 continentalmidtown.com, 📷 @continental_midtown

Above the hookah bar Byblos sits Vango Lounge and Sky Bar, a walk-in-only rooftop bar in Rittenhouse. It has been a staple for years, offering a space for above-street-level drinks.

📍116 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 vangoloungeandskybar.com, 📷 @vangoloungeandskybar

Jillian Wilson contributed to this report.