You can eat one for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Most condiments complement it. You can find it on almost every street corner or bodega you travel to in Philly. What is it?

We’re talking about a twisted soft pretzel — a Philadelphia delicacy alongside cheesesteaks, “wooder ice” and city wides.

Home to more than 40 pretzel companies, Pennsylvania is the nation’s capital of pretzels — we’re responsible for 80% of the United State’s pretzel production. According to the Philadelphia Encyclopedia, its roots that trace back to the 7th-century, where monks gave out pretiolas (“little rewards”) to encourage children who practiced their prayers, the treat would later be found throughout Austria and Germany, where they were called “bretzels.” The pretzel eventually made the trip to the States as early as the 1700s when a group of German-speaking immigrants, now known as the Pennsylvania Dutch, brought the salted baked good over during immigration.

How does all this make Philly the pretzel capital? The first commercial pretzel factory in America was opened in 1861 in Lititz, PA. Since then, the Southeastern Pennsylvania region, including parts of South Jersey, has grown to be the dominant pretzel producer in the country. In Philly, you can get a good soft pretzel in most places that serve them — like your local corner store or German beer hall — but if you only want the best there is, here are our picks.

Where to get soft pretzels in Philly

Almost a century old, this soft pretzelery had its beginnings in the Italian Market in 1929. Four generations later, it continues serving up that same family pretzel recipe to customers in South Jersey and beyond (they ship pretzels as far east as the Mississippi River). Peruse their selection of regular Philly-style pretzels, Bavarian pretzels and stuffed pretzels with meatballs and parmesan — known as “The G”.

🌐 aandasoftpretzels.com, 📍 511 White Horse Pike Oaklyn, NJ, 📞 856-338-0208

One of, if not the ultimate go-to soft pretzel spot in the city, Center City Pretzel Co. has got the goods. Despite its name, this pretzel bakery (not a “factory” as they quip on their website) is located in the Italian Market on Washington Ave. People come here for the classics but stay for the creativity, with sports pretzels in the shape of Philly team logos, pretzels that spell out words, and holiday-themed pretzels like the Star of David for Hanukkah. Center City Soft Pretzel Co. is recovering from a building fire that shuttered the business last September, but owners plan to reopen in March.

🌐 centercitypretzel.com, 📍 816 Washington Ave., 📞 215-463-5664

Mart Soft Pretzel Bakery

If you’re looking to find soft pretzels outside of Philly, you can’t go wrong with Mart Pretzel in Cinnaminson, NJ. Around 30 minutes outside the city, this neighborhood pretzel joint has been operating for over 50 years with a pretzel that has a satisfyingly crunchy crust and doughy warm inside.

📍 202 US-130, Cinnaminson, NJ, 📞 856-829-0012

Reading Terminal Market wouldn’t be complete without its own pretzel bakery, and you can’t find a better one in Philly than Miller’s Twist. The butter-dipped thick, circular and fluffy Amish-style pretzels are made fresh daily and come in savory styles like pretzel-wrapped hotdogs or bacon, egg and cheese wrapped into pretzel dough. Did we mention they have ice cream and milkshakes too?

🌐 readingterminalmarket.org/merchant/millers-twist, 📍 51 N. 12th St., 📞 215-923-1723

Possibly the most famous pretzel franchise in the region, there are nearly 100 locations within 50 miles of the city. If you have a school, work or sports event to go to, a tray of Philly Pretzel Factory’s finest will most likely be in attendance as well. For a tried-and-true Philly soft pretzel, stop by a local Pretzel Factory for an affordable and dependable salty treat.

🌐 phillypretzelfactory.com, 📍 Various locations

This Roxborough-Manayunk pretzel bakery carries all the classic pretzel offerings, from a cinnamon sugar pretzel to everything-flavored pretzel twists and pepperoni pizza pretzels. With decades of experience in the soft pretzel and bakery business, they serve up a warm and refreshing one. What’s more, is that all their pretzels are kosher.

🌐 tastytwisters.com, 📍5002 Umbria St., 📞 215-487-7828

Honorable mentions

While this isn’t a straight-up pretzel place, Rowhome offers arguably one of the best breakfast sandwiches in the city due to their use of an actual pretzel (not a pretzel bun). They use vegan butter and everything seasoning to make these pretzels sing alongside a slice of breakfast meat, eggs and cheese. They offer deli pretzel sandwiches too, like roast beef or a pretzel grilled cheese. Local tip: The Pine Street location at Schuylkill River Park is a beautiful weekend spot. If you plan on grabbing a pretzel sandwich and taking a Sunday stroll on the trail, be prepared for a long line — it’s popular.

🌐 rowhomecoffee.com, 📍 2536 Pine St., 2152 N. Front St.

German bar pretzels

Brauhaus Schmitz’s Laugenbrezel and Frankford Hall’s Bavarian Pretzel can go head-to-head in a German-style pretzel showdown in Philly. Both pretzels are huge, fluffy and melt in your mouth. Even better is that you can enjoy a variety of German craft beers along with it.

🌐 brauhausschmitz.com, 📍 718 South St., 📞 267-909-8814 / 🌐 frankfordhall.com, 📍 1210 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-634-3338