Blend mushrooms into Loco Moco for a delicious Hawai’i-style meal

When I consume a loco moco it instantly transports me home. There is a new ache in cooking Hawai’i’s food away from the islands right now as so many people on Maui have lost their homes. In recognition of those, I’ll be cooking a couple fundraiser events the week of Sept 20 (follow @poidogforever for details) and donating 10% of sauce sales through poidogphilly.com to World Central Kitchen’s Maui relief fund.

The sugarcane plantation era-derived “local food” of Hawai’i is undoubtedly meat- and carbohydrate-heavy. Traditional loco mocos (like the one served at my former restaurant Poi Dog) include rice, fried egg, and beef, and might require a scheduled nap after consumption.

This blended burger loco moco which uses fresh bella mushrooms is both lighter on your digestive system and on the planet (since it requires less red meat. ). Fresh mushrooms are ‘onolicious (Hawaiian Pidgin for delicious), and easier on the environment. Growing one pound of mushrooms requires only 1.8 gallons of water as opposed to about 2000 gallons of water per pound of beef. Adding mushrooms to a typically all-beef dish makes it more nutritious, and sustainable.

Yield: Six 6-ounce patties