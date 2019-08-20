Philly’s first game cafe-bar is acknowledged to be Thirsty Dice, which opened last year at 1641 Fairmount Ave. Also on the scene is the Basement Board Game Cafe in Roxborough, which also opened in 2018 but does not have a liquor license. Soon to open is Queen & Rook at 607 S. Second St., a cafe-bar at the former Hikaru just off South Street in Queen Village.