The Vasiliadises dipped into their club past (Bump, Monkey Bar) for the low-lit design, which includes neon, brick walls, and giant murals. They peeled layers of old wallpaper and drywall that covered what was a longtime nail salon. In stripping the old floor, Alex Vasiliadis told me, the space picked up 7 inches in height in certain areas. You can now see decades-old wood and tile.