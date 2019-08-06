The Bourse Food Hall will become the Bourse Beer Hall for one day next month in honor of the kick off of Munich’s 186th Oktoberfest celebration.
From noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, the Bourse Food Hall will celebrate Oktoberfest with German-themed entertainment and food, plus 16 German-style beers that will be available on draft by the liter in souvenir mugs.
Beers available at the Oktoberfest celebration include brews from local breweries like Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company and Urban Village, as well as bona fide German beer makers like Würzburger Hofbräu and Ayinger Brewery. Depending on the beer, pours will run between $3 and $8 for 12 ounces, and $9 to $20 for full liters.
Food-wise, attendees can snack on bites like Marino Brothers’ sauerkraut-topped cheesesteak, bratwurst platters from Rustica Rosticceria, and Freebyrd’s chicken schnitzel sandwich. In all, a dozen of the Bourse’s food vendors will offer special Oktoberfest menu items.
“The Bourse Food Hall features elements of Munich’s Oktoberfest on a daily basis,: Bourse manager Arthur Etchells, formerly of Manatawny Still Works, said. “People come together to celebrate and to enjoy food and beers from different stands and vendors.”
For entertainment, look for traditional German dance performances from the United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as performances from Polkadelphia at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The full beer list for the Bourse Beer Hall is below:
- Lakefront Brewery — Pumpkin Lager, Oktoberfest
- Benediktiner — Oktoberfest
- Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company — Creekfest, Punkless Dunkel
- Von Trapp Brewery — Oktoberfest
- Wiseacre Brewing Co. — Oktoberfest
- Würzburger Hofbräu — Festbier
- Urban Village Brewing Co. — Oktoberfest, Stingy Jack
- AleSmith Brewing Co. — Oktoberfest
- Ayinger — Oktoberfest
- Clown Shoes Beer — Octofest
- Foreign Objects Beer Co. — Festbier
- Half Acre Beer — Lagertown
- Port City Brewing — Oktoberfest