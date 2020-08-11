Posnan added pretzels to his repertoire for two reasons: “I love soft pretzels, and one of the things I do for my students is go to Center City Pretzel Co. on Washington Avenue once a month. Because they open so early, I can get fresh pretzels when I leave my house at 6:30. I was also looking for something to do with my discard. The pretzels use the castoff from my feedings.”