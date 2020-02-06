Bryn & Dane’s, the Plymouth Meeting-based mini-chain of healthful fast-casual cafes that sell wraps and smoothies, filed for bankruptcy protection.
Founder Bryn Davis’ voluntary petition, filed by lawyer Mark S. Danek on Jan. 29 in U.S. District Court, is seeking protection under Chapter 11 of the code, which calls for a restructuring of a debtor’s assets. Typically, restaurants can and do operate during such proceedings.
Bryn & Dane’s Global Inc. listed assets and liabilities of $500,000 to $1 million.
Davis owns 69.17% of the equity in Bryn & Dane’s Global, while 14 individuals and entities own the remainder, according to the filing.
The filing followed by two weeks the abrupt closings of Bryn & Dane’s locations in Malvern and Center City Philadelphia. Bryn & Dane’s current locations — in Horsham, Plymouth Meeting, and Bryn Mawr — are “operating normally and successfully," Davis said during an interview Jan. 16. He declined to address reasons for the closings beyond saying that he and investors were in a dispute and that the shuttered stores were not corporate-run.
Davis said then that a location in Uganda was due to open soon and that a store in Doylestown is still on track.
Davis and Danek did not respond to requests for comment.
The Malvern location opened in early 2018 on Route 29 next to the EZ-Pass onramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Center City location, which opened in August 2019 after numerous delays, was located in the Franklin at 834 Chestnut St.
Davis started the business 10 years ago in a Horsham business park with a snack bar serving smoothies and popcorn.