Plymouth Meeting-based Bryn & Dane’s, the health-forward wrap/salad/bowl/smoothie mini-chain, has finally set a grand-opening date for its Center City location, at the Franklin Residences (834 Chestnut St.).
It’s Aug. 29 — more than 3½ years after company founder Bryn Davis began talking up the location.
That day, the first 200 people in line will get a comp acai or pitaya bowl.
Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., as the menu has expanded to include breakfast.
Davis, trying to eat healthy, started Bryn & Dane’s 10 years ago in a Horsham office park as a smoothie and popcorn joint.
There are now four drive-through locations, including Horsham, Malvern, Plymouth Meeting, and Bryn Mawr. Construction also has begun on a location in Entebbe, Uganda, which had captivated Davis during a humanitarian vacation.