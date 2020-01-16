Smoothie- and acai-seeking customers at Bryn & Dane’s locations in Malvern and Center City Philadelphia have been denied, as both closed this week.
The reason appears to be related to the partnership that controls some of the Montgomery County-based, green-theme fast-casual eateries.
Founder Bryn Davis said all corporate-owned locations — Horsham, Plymouth Meeting, and Bryn Mawr — are “operating normally and successfully.”
Davis said a location in Uganda is due to open next month and added that a store in Doylestown is still on track. He declined further comment.
The Malvern location opened in early 2018 on Route 29 next to the EZ-Pass onramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Center City location, which opened only in August after numerous delays, was located in the Franklin at 834 Chestnut St.