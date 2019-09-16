Chris Barnes and his crew at Lucky’s Last Chance must be feeling like big dills after capturing first place among the judges and third place among attendees at the 2019 edition of Burger Brawl, a grilling competition that drew a record 3,900 people and 50-plus restaurants and chefs to the Marine Parade Grounds at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.
It’s a fund-raiser, headed by Center City restaurateur Rob Wasserman, for the School District of Philadelphia.
Lucky’s Pickle Monster burger is a tribute to pickles. It has two quarter-pound beef patties, American cheese, pickles, fried pickles, dill-flavor potato chips, pickle relish, and pickle aioli on a butter-toasted Liscio’s pub roll.
The bar-restaurant, with locations in Queen Village and Manayunk, has won the contest previously with its PB & Bacon burger, which tops a patty with creamy peanut butter, American cheese, and bacon; there’s grape jelly on the side.
The Pickle Monster will be available only at the Queen Village location, starting Sept. 19.
Pickles also figured into the second-favorite among judges: the Wagyu Burger Bao from The Bercy in Ardmore, which had pickled vegetables on top.
Also capturing two categories Sept. 15 was Bainbridge Street Barrel House in Queen Village, which took first place in the People’s Choice voting and was awarded “best stack" by a panel of Instagrammers. Chef Eric Paraskevas said the burger will be added to the menu.
Moonshine Philly in Pennsport, whose Italian-style Pennsport burger took second place among judges, was awarded most photogenic.
Other winners included Hard Rock Cafe in Center City and Steam Pub in Southampton.
Now in its ninth year and the first at the Navy Yard, Burger Brawl acknowledged the rise of social media by inviting Instragrammers to judge.
The list of winners and descriptions follows.
1st Place: Lucky’s Last Chance (Manayunk and South Philadelphia)
2nd Place: The Bercy (Ardmore)
Wagyu Burger Boa: pickled cucumber, spicy aioli, pickled vegetables, beef waygu patty, sesame seeds & bao bun.
3rd Place: Moonshine Philly (Pennsport)
The Pennsport: Crispy prosciutto, mozzarella, caramelized onions, basil aioli, arugula, tomato jam on a garlic-toasted bun
1st Place: Bainbridge Street Barrel House (Queen Village)
Home Grown: An 8-ounce brisket burger blend, Green Meadow Farm horseradish cheddar, fig aioli, shredded lettuce, plum shishito bacon jam, and fried shallots.
2nd Place: Hard Rock Cafe (Center City)
Guinness burger (sliders): Signature steak-burger blend, whiskey bacon jam with Guinness cheese sauce, leaf lettuce, and tomato
3rd Place: Lucky’s Last Chance (Queen Village and Manayunk)
The Sauce Boss: The Ultimate Breakfast Burger from Steam Pub in Southampton: 8-ounce chuck burger, slow-cooked candied chili bacon and American cheese in between French toast topped with a fried egg and maple syrup. (This burger is on Steam Pub’s menu.)
1st Place: Twisted Tail (Society Hill)
2nd Place: Ripplewood (Ardmore)
3rd Place: Brick & Brew (Media, Havertown, and Malvern)
Honorable Mention: Harper’s Garden (Rittenhouse)