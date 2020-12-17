Pennsport is getting a dessert cafe-slash-bruncherie, and the first 50 people in line at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 will walk away with a comp mini-cake, with any purchase.
Cake & Joe (1401 E. Moyamensing Ave., at Reed Street) marks the collaboration of Sarah Qi (the managing partner) and Trista Tang (who learned to bake from a French teacher), who met more than a decade ago while attending high school near Beijing. They now live in the Philly area after attending college in the United States.
The space was The Industry, a bar, which closed three years ago.
Coffee beverages (La Colombe) and grab-and-go sandwiches will be available for purchase at the outset, in addition to artfully stylized, single-serve cakes priced at $7 and $8. Brunch service will launch in early 2021 with a menu including breakfast sandwiches and Benedicts.
For now, Cake & Joe is a takeout-only operation. Eventually, 24 outdoor seats will be available, wrapping around the building. When indoor seating is permitted by law, there will be 48 seats inside. The plan is to wholesale cakes to local cafes and other businesses, and offer catering for special events and wedding.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.