But some of California’s best value wines hail from the Central Coast, which stretches south from the East Bay almost all of the way to Los Angeles. With its cooling fog and ocean breezes, the Central Coast’s terrain and climate resembles that of Sonoma more closely than it does the warmer and more sheltered Napa Valley. This helps explain why its top counties, like Santa Barbara and Monterey, are better known for their lighter-weight wines, like chardonnay and pinot noir, than they are for heavier reds.