Seven years in, the Cambridge (1508 South St.) has a new look in the dining room and on the menu.
The dark, heavy wooden walls and booths in the middle have been knocked out to yield a more open and colorful floor plan featuring new floors, lighter colors, new chandelier and ceiling fixtures.
Owners Heather Annechiarico and Chris Fetfatzes are also prepping for the opening next door of Wine Dive, which will be a casual bar and wine-bottle shop.
Chef Derek Cantwell has lightened up, as well. There’s less focus on heartier entrees and dishes and more on vegetables, greens, and large-format sharing platters, such as the whole fried bird, which is a meal for two or three people of fried chicken, biscuits, candied pecan cornbread, brioche, pickles, and condiments for $40. On Wednesdays, the Cambridge includes drinks.