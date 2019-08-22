Roth’s plans call for a brewery with bottling and canning capabilities, retail sale of bottled beverages and growlers, the retail sale of food, beverages, and groceries, and a sit-down restaurant. “The microbrewery will not be a destination spot and will more likely draw the clientele from those within walking distance frequenting Pat’s Steaks or Geno’s, which are nearby,” the notes read. Hours will be 3 p.m. to midnight Wednesday to Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.