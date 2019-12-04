Two old names in Rittenhouse Square and one Center City newcomer will join the 119 restaurants participating in the next Center City District Restaurant Week, which will run from Jan. 12 to 24.
The deal, as always, is $35 three-course dinners; some restaurants will offer $20 three-course lunches
New restaurants for this time are the Prime Rib at the Warwick and Rouge on Rittenhouse Square, both of which have not participated in a few years, and Sabroso + Sorbo, which opened over the summer at the Notary Hotel, at the former City Hall Annex on Juniper Street.
Restaurant week patrons can park for $9 or less at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority lots and garages from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. by presenting a voucher from participating restaurants.