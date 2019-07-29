Center City District Restaurant Week will return for its fall edition Sept. 15-27 with 123 restaurants offering three-course dinners for $35.
Some will also offer three-course lunches for $20, and some will participate on the Saturday that falls within the promotion, Sept. 21.
Additionally, patrons can park for $9 or less at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority lots and garages from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. by presenting a voucher from participating restaurants.
This time out, new participants include A Mano, the well-regarded Italian BYOB at 23rd Street and Fairmount Avenue; Chatayee Thai, a stylish Thai restaurant and bar at 1227 Walnut St., and Franklin Social Kitchen & Bar, the all-day cafe and bar at the Renaissance Hotel at 401 Chestnut St.
