This spritz is an Argentine spin on an Italian classic

Chandon “Garden Spritz” Argentina

$20.89 11.5% alcohol

PLCB Item #97559

Sale price through– regularly $22.89

Advertisement

Italy’s aperitivos are cocktails laced with bitter liqueurs, like Campari and Aperol, that are designed to be served before a meal. While bitterness of flavor is not embraced in every culture, the Italians have long appreciated its ability to pique the appetite in a way that amplifies the pleasure of each bite. The popularity of bitter aperitivos has gone global in recent years, first with the revival of the Negroni of Milan, made with gin and Campari. Now another classic—the Aperol Spritz—has become popular everywhere, including in the Delaware Valley. Vintners have taken note of this groundswell and of the more open-minded attitude of modern wine drinkers too. Experimentation with premium sparkling wine cocktails that incorporate the bitters into each bottle is yielding some interesting results, like this delicious orange-tinged tipple from Argentina.

Garden Spritz is made by one of the international Chandon wineries owned by the legendary Champagne house Moët & Chandon, of Dom Pérignon fame. The main ingredient is a classic brut sparkling wine made in the traditional Champagne method, using chardonnay, pinot noir and semillon grapes grown in the Argentine Mendoza region. To this, a bitter liqueurbased primarily on Valencia orange peels that is accented with herbs and spices like chamomile, black pepper and cardamom, is added just before the bottle is corked. To balance the drink’s sweetness and to achieve the appetizing effect of an Italian aperitivo, this liqueur is also macerated with quassia, a medicinal South American tree bark, which gives the drink an extended bitter finish not unlike that of the quinine used in tonic water. The result is a tasty Argentine spin on the Italian classic that tastes terrifically quenching straight from the bottle. Add a few ice cubes, an orange slice and a sprig of rosemary for a sophisticated happy hour drink that will get your mouth watering for your first course.

Also available at:

Hopewell Super Buy Rite in Pennington, NJ - $19.99

https://buyrite.wine/

Joe Canal’s in Lawrenceville, NJ - $19.99

https://lawrenceville.jcanals.com/