Schulson, through his spokesperson, said he and his staff did not intend Char Kol to be authentically Korean, “rather an appreciation of the cuisine.” During the pandemic, with business sinking, his team was charged with thinking about what cuisine could work. Schulson noted that his company’s head chef, Matt Rudofker, who is white, had spent nearly a decade working with Korean American chef David Chang and that his staff enjoyed eating Korean BBQ — grilled meats over charcoal accompanied by side dishes known as banchan.