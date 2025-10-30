Charles Barkley to open a new steakhouse and cigar lounge at Valley Forge Casino Resort

What does a steakhouse and cigar lounge look like to NBA legend Charles Barkley?

A sleek, luxury dining and smoking experience decorated with personal memorabilia from his career and a walk-in humidor, a large climate-controlled cabinet for cigars.

Valley Forge Casino Resort announced a partnership with the former power forward for the Philadelphia 76ers to open the concept. They don’t yet have a name or opening date as it is currently under development, according to Abby Kleman, account executive at Cashman & Associates.

“The Philadelphia area has always felt like home to me, and I’m thrilled to bring something new to a community that’s played such a big part in my life,” said Barkley in a press statement.

It’s part of the King of Prussia casino’s push to secure their place as one of Pennsylvania’s most popular gaming destinations, drawing in gamblers with a complete remodel. Earlier this year, Boyd Gaming Corp unveiled plans for a total overhaul of the 13-year-old casino. Besides the steakhouse, it will include a tavern, a revamped casino floor and “sleek midcentury Las Vegas style” hotel suites, per a press release.

The refresh began last year with the now-open food hall, which features a coffee and breakfast spot, a grill, Peng Zu Express, and Taqueria Buena. The casino bought over $99 million in revenue, a 16.11% increase from the previous April and the most of any casino in Pennsylvania, The Inquirer reported.

“It’s a whole reinvestment, a whole new Valley Forge Casino,” Martha Morales, vice president and general manager at Valley Forge Casino, told The Inquirer. “We want to not only improve our gaming experience, but also give non-gamers a place where they can go and hang out.”

Barkley envisions the steakhouse and cigar lounge to be “a spot that’s fun, comfortable, and full of personality,” he said in a press release.

The former 76er and Philadelphia Inquirer columnist will play an active role in shaping the restaurant’s menu and vision. Patrons can expect Redmont Distilling Co., Barkley’s signature liquor brand, across all Boyd Gaming properties.

“I want it to be the kind of place where people can unwind, share a great meal and feel that same energy and connection that make this community so special,” he said.