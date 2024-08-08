Where to get the cheapest (but still tasty) pizza at the Jersey Shore

On America’s birthday, my dollar didn’t go terribly far at a Jersey Shore pizza parlor.

Three 18-inch pies, two plain and one halved with sausage, ran me nearly $70. Plus, it was a cash-only operation, so throw in an additional $3 for the withdraw fee (and some sign language for the trouble).

Inflation is one thing, but when a shoobie can’t enjoy a reasonably priced slice of boardwalk pizza without considering which utility is most amenable to late payments, we’re in trouble.

So, naturally, we made a spreadsheet.

We sifted through the top pizza shop offerings in each of the Philly-favored beach towns between Atlantic City and Cape May. Then we combed those offerings in search of the most reasonably priced shops in each town. We didn’t want “cheap” pizza. We wanted both quality and a good price point.

We priced out whole pies, including plain and pepperoni, and slices when available.

The results are in, and they’re tinged with irony: in Atlantic City, we found some of the most expensive and some of the cheapest pizza.

Two spots, The Original LoPresti’s Pizza & Grill on the boardwalk, and Pizza Di Roma on Atlantic Avenue, both charged $6 for plain slices. And the pepperoni slices were 75 cents and 50 cents more, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gino’s Atlantic City Pizza & Grill, also on Atlantic Avenue, charges a measly $2.95 for a plain slice, and $4 for pepperoni. For a 16-inch plain pie, they charge $15.50, and only $18.60 for pepperoni.

The highest full-pie price came from Eataly on the Ocean City boardwalk, charging a whopping $30 for a large, 18-inch plain pie.

Here is our full breakdown of the best-priced pizza shops in each beach town. So go enjoy a slice, and please pay the electric bill.

Atlantic City

A casino, of all places, offers a competitive pizza deal. Rocco’s Italian Kitchen & Market at Ocean Resort charges $4 for plain slices and $6 for pepperoni, $21 for an 18-inch plain pie, and $24 with the added topping. Not too bad, considering the intended use of the building it’s in.

Another gem is AC Island Pizza on Pacific, which offers a plain slice at $3, and pepperoni at $4. And their 16-inch plain pie will run you $19, and only $22 for pepperoni.

Ventnor and Margate

Ventnor is a great town for pizza deals. Zorro’s Pizza sells its 16-inch plain pie for $18.99, with an extra $2 for pepperoni. But not far behind is Capri Pizza, which offers a plain, 16-inch pie for just under $16, or two for $28, with an additional $3 for pepperoni.

And in Margate, try Pierre’s Pizza, which boats a 16-inch plain pie for $18, with an extra $2.50 for pepperoni.

Ocean City

Ocean City carries two heavy hitters in Manco & Manco’s and Prep’s, both relatively affordable.

Prep’s doles out tasty slices at $3.25 for a plain, and $4.50 with pep. A large pie will run you $23, and $27 with pep. Manco & Manco’s, despite the name recognition, charges $3.50 for a plain slice, and $5 with pepperoni. A full, 18-inch pie will run you $25.50 for plain and $30 with pepperoni. Still a great deal.

Sea Isle City

Sea Isle leans bougie, with few deals to be had.

Uncle Oogie’s, which also has a location in South Philly, sells 16-inch plain pies for $18.49, and they charge an extra $2.75 for pepperoni, which isn’t too bad for the new-bouged. An old reliable is Phil’s 16-inch pie, which runs $20.12, and add $3 for pepperoni, but Oogie’s has a better name.

Avalon and Stone Harbor

Neither Avalon nor Stone Harbor are “pizza towns,” fewer than a dozen options between them. Avalon as three spots, including Circle and Shorebreak, and they’re both fine. And Stone Harbor has a few more options, but not many more. And they’re all pretty fancy.

But Stone Harbor’s Pizza Pub offers a basic cheese pie for $21, and charges $3 for a pepperoni topping, which isn’t too bad. And Nemo’s 16-inch is $20.50, and charge $2.75 for a “regular” topping like pepperoni.

The Wildwoods

We’re lumping together Wildwood, North Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest, which all have popular spots. And there are few that keep the costs under $20, which are more in the ballpark of the most popular spots, Mack’s, Sam’s, and Santucci’s.

We’ll start with Sal’s in the Crest, which sell 16-inch pies for $18.95, and $3.50 for additional toppings like pepperoni. Slices are $3, and add 75 cents for the topping.

Italian Kitchen Express in Wildwood offers 16-inch pies for $18.95, and an additional $2.50 for pepperoni. Also in Wildwood, 3 Brothers has a 16-inch for $19.95, and charge an additional $3 for pepperoni. A slice is $3.22, and pepperoni is an additional 69 cents.

And in North Wildwood, Steak Em Up offers a 16-inch pie for $18.95, but pepperoni will set you back another $4. Cheese slice is $3, or $4 for pepperoni. And let’s just be honest about it: it has an absolutely fantastic name, and even better logo.

Cape May

Cape May is known for its high-end and important restaurants, and not necessarily it’s pizza.

But Blue Moon’s 16-inch pie retails for $18.29, and pepperoni adds on another $3.25. And there is also Jake’s, in West Cape May, which asks for $17.95 for a 16-inch plain pie, and an additional $2 for pepperoni. It also charges $4 per slice.

Not bad for a fancy town.